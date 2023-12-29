Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 319,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.