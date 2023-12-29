Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,198. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

