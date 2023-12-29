Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 2,814,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,957. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

