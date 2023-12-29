Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 960,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

