Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

