MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 560 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

