Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Up 298.6% in December

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NNFTF stock remained flat at C$2.52 during trading hours on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

