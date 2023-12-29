Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $62,120.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 335 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $13,463.65.

Natera Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. 1,292,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,465. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 57.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after purchasing an additional 170,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.