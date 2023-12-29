Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291,019 shares during the period. Natura &Co comprises about 4.3% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 1.55% of Natura &Co worth $62,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

NTCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

