Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 275.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NDBKY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,559. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.