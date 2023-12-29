Neo Market Cap Reaches $965.23 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $965.23 million and approximately $60.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $13.68 or 0.00032783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

