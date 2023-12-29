Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.95 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $163.56 million and $4.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,058.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00174607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.74 or 0.00646415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00393758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00238135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,921,069,742 coins and its circulating supply is 43,240,468,495 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

