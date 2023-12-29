NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,772. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.