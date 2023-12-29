NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get NiSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NI remained flat at $26.55 on Friday. 2,197,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,381. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.