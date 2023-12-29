NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,963.09 or 1.00031621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010917 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00201229 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003760 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.