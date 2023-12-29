On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

