Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ORVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 69,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
