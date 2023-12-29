Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 69,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.