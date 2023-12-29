Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.89. 1,313,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.26, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

