Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZG remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,574. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.91. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

