Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 7,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

