Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 7,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PARXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on PARXF
Parex Resources Price Performance
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parex Resources
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.