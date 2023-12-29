Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 126,116 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 126,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $892,901.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,983,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,528.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $354,691.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,738. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

