Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Shares Up 0.9%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.29). 201,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 364,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company has a market capitalization of £94.33 million, a PE ratio of -266.25, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £988.68 ($1,256.26). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,357.20). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,494 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,256.26). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $852,368. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

