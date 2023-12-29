PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Up 0.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.47. 77,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 28,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $71,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

