PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Up 0.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.47. 77,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 28,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
