Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.44. The stock had a trading volume of 781,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

