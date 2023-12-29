PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NYSE PHI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PLDT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PLDT by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PLDT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

