PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
PLDT Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PHI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
See Also
