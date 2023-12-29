Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 10,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.88 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 129.94% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

