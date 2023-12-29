Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.