ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.