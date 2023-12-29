Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

