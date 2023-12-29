Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.35 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00007994 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $351.28 million and $61.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.26 or 0.05502675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00094577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.