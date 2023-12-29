Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 2.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,127,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,127,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. 5,166,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

