RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RADCOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.