Radix (XRD) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.92 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $380.74 million and $4.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,735,406,259 coins and its circulating supply is 8,451,060,696 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

