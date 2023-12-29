Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

REBN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 82.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.