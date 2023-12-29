Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RVPH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 223,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Stories
