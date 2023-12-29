Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 139,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,953. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.