Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 139,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,953. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

