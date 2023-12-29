Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $967,019.34 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $484,176.35.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 282,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after buying an additional 303,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after buying an additional 791,842 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,928,000 after acquiring an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.