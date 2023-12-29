Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 112.5% in December

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Rise Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 71,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

