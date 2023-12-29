Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 757.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 475,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,522. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.42. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.