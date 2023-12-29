Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 134.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

