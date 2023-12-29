Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L)
Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.
