Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

SASR stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 249,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.