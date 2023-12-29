Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Sells $442,000.53 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 508,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,690. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.78. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVRA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,544,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

