Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.
About Schibsted ASA
