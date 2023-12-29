Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.