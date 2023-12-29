Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 12,459 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 31.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 55.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $10,664,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

