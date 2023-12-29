Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.91

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.91 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 227.05 ($2.89). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.91), with a volume of 54,327 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £275.42 million, a PE ratio of 888.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Insider Activity at Schroder Japan Trust

In other news, insider Helena Coles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($14,739.52). 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

