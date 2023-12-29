Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.