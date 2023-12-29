SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 79.7% in December

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $16.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. SCSK has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

