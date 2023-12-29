Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.82 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

