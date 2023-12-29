SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SGS Stock Up 1.1 %

About SGS

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 66,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. SGS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

