SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
